Letter: Naloxone access point informational meetings planned

Given the recent increases in opioid overdoses in our community, a grassroots effort is being mobilized to build bridges of communication, information, and intervention. Grace Christian Church has been made available as a Naloxone Access Point (NAP).

Two informational meetings, led by local leaders and chemical dependency professionals, will be offered on Wednesday at noon and 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided at each meeting. The meetings will be held at Grace Christian Church, 501 W. College St., Albert Lea. Please enter the white side door on Euclid.

Information to be discussed in each session:

What is Naloxone?

Why is a Naloxone Access Point (NAP) important to our community?

What does/doesn’t Naloxone treat?

Days, hours of operation and volunteer staff info for the NAP.

Who can come and receive a Naloxone kit?

Next steps for community education and involvement.

Questions from community members.

All are welcome. If interested, please RSVP for one of the sessions by Monday, to Pastor George Marin, 507-473-0376, or to the Facebook event.

George Marin

Pastor

Grace Christian Church