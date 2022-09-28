Letter: We must continue efforts to save democracy

President Biden reminds us all: “We need to remember the government isn’t some foreign force in a distant capitol. No, it’s us. All of us. We, the people.”

This is why it was necessary for President Biden to condemn what he called “ultra-MAGA Republicans,” who are creating a “semi-fascism” state. President Biden tells us we the people/government of the USA are in a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

Professor and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, explains: “The essential political choice in America, therefore, is no longer Republican or Democrat, right or left, conservative or liberal, it’s democracy or authoritarian fascism. To come down squarely on the side of democracy is not to be partisan. It is to be patriotic.”

There are many examples of President Biden’s amazing accomplishments, such as ending our war in Afghanistan, thus saving American lives plus $300 million a day. Then there is President Biden’s aggressive actions to actually take on the huge task of saving the planet, including assigning John Kerry to take the world lead to produce results plus Biden’s signing of recent inflation busting legislation, which included billions to back his promise to find climate change solutions.

Then there is President Biden’s pro-active direction given to the FTC to appoint antitrust lawyers to investigate and prosecute corporate greed as the main cause of inflation. Professor Reich warns us: “Don’t fall for Republicans fear mongering about inflation. The real culprit here is corporate power.”

Senator Klobuchar’s book, “Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age,” fully supports Biden’s efforts and professor Reich’s expert analysis that to get inflation under control is a need to prevent monopolies, promote business competition and encourage innovation. Author Barry Lynn supports Biden’s efforts: “Get rid of the Reagan-era consumer welfare pro-monopoly philosophy. There is nothing more important than saying the purpose of the law is to protect democracy and liberty, not to protect consumer welfare.”

Then there is the Daily Kos article listing a good news roundup commentary of the 100 amazing things President Biden and the Democrats did in just the first year of Biden’s presidency. The second year of Biden’s presidency is looking to be even more amazing.

Our patriotic duty now is to “beat to quarters” on our efforts to save democracy.

I recommend a “bible” necessary for each of us to read so we can advocate in full our patriotic duty to save and defend democracy. This is professor Nancy MacLean’s “Democracy in Chains.” Her publisher summarizes: “A piercing examination of the right’s relentless campaign to eliminate unions, suppress voting, privatize public education, stop action on climate change and alter the Constitution.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea