Letter: Where’s the leadership? 

I am frustrated! President Trump appears to be a one-man cheering squad for the new crop of Republican candidates. The leaders of the Republican Party are MIA providing no leadership. I’m tired of half-hearted defense and excuses. I want offense! The “Old Guard GOP” needs to join hands with Trump in “Making America Great Again” or get out of the way. The go-along-to-get-along policies must end!

We need a new “Contract with American!” Include the following:

Reject the “New Green Deal.”Accept the fact that as mere mortals we will never control the climate. The climate is always changing and the Democrats and liberal scientists have been promoting this scam and enriching themselves for over 50 years.

Open the oil spigots. Just the pledge to do so will lower fuel prices and slow inflation. America should be a leading exporter of oil. Solar and wind power can supplement, but cannot be depended on as our primary source of electric power.

Close the border! America is being invaded by a foreign entity. If necessary mobilize the National Guard!

Stop the flow of illicit drugs into this country! Force Mexico to deal with their drug cartels. Volunteer to send Special Forces if necessary. If Mexico refuses to act, impose severe economic sanctions. Same with China who is supplying the key ingredients for the manufacture of illicit drugs.

Lower taxes, especially corporate taxes. Educate the public to the fact that cooperations do not pay taxes. Corporate taxes are a hidden tax on the consumer. Lower corporate taxes will revitalize American industry and bring industry back to this country, creating jobs. More jobs equal more taxes collected. Make the “Made in America” brand competitive in the world market again.

Bring critical industries back to America. We cannot allow China to control the flow of products vital to the survival of this country. This is critical!

Actively resist the “woke, critical race theory and white supremacy” movement in our schools, government, military and businesses. These policies are divisive and nothing but reverse racism.

Deal with the growing crime wave that is destroying our cities. If riots develop deal with them harshly, as they are driven by radical extremists who are nothing more than domestic terrorists engaged in insurrection.

Fire all upper echelon military officers who endorse woke, critical race theory and white supremacy policies. The purpose of the military is to protect the country, not address the milquetoast feelings of weak-kneed recruits. The object is to make men out of boys. Strengthen our military so that countries with expansionist visions hesitate to act.

Reaffirm that America is a Christian nation, but tolerant of all religions. Support school choice.

Reaffirm Title IX! Do not allow any individual whose DNA is male to compete in any woman’s sport, or use restrooms or showers designated for women.

Make it criminally illegal to provide gender-altering drugs or surgeries to anyone under the age of 18.

American citizens want action.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea