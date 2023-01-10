Council approves support of new I-90 interchange Published 6:01 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved a resolution supporting Freeborn County’s application to the Corridors of Commerce program for a new interchange on Interstate 90 at Freeborn County Road 20.

The county has been evaluating the new interchange, which would be between existing interchanges at Bridge Avenue and Minnesota Highway 13, the last few months and in October approved a resolution supporting a county grant request to do so.

At that October meeting, Freeborn County Highway Engineer Phillip Wacholz estimated the project is expected to cost between $3 million and $5 million, assuming no bridge work needs to be completed.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg said the interchange would benefit the area for many reasons, including decreased congestion at the Bridge Avenue exit on I-90, which is busy and has poor visibility, and increased access to the interstate for agricultural traffic as well as existing businesses on Plaza Street.

He also talked about the increased development potential of the surrounding land area and noted that extending city utilities to the property was feasible. Adding the interchange would also have minimal impacts on the existing system.

The community has considered the I-90 interchange on the road, also known as Bath Road, a few other times over the past 30 years.

Second Ward Councilor Larry Baker questioned if any city funding had been requested for the project.

City Engineer Steven Jahnke said the county has not asked the county to support the project financially and so far has just asked the city to support the grant application.

Wacholz in October said the county would ask for full funding for the project through the Corridors of Commerce program after continued discussions with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The project will be in competition with other projects in southeast Minnesota for the money.

The Corridors of Commerce program was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 with a goal of providing additional transportation investments in state highway projects that directly and indirectly foster economic growth for the state. It is separate from the regular state road construction program, and projects are scored based on set criteria.