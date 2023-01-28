Letter: Is this what you wanted? Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

If the unchecked, radical, Marxist movement is what you wanted, then you’re in the right state! If working together to better our state, our county or our community is what you’re about, then you’re probably as sickened as I am. How can a $17.6 billion surplus not result in tax cuts, fee reductions and money given back to the tax payers? And if I’m not mistaken, our boy wonder, gollie gee, multi millionaire, China-influenced, yacht in Boca Roton yacht club, former school teacher governor still has control of a bunch of COVID dollars our elite Legislature couldn’t figure out how to spend. We are being taken to the regressive cleaners. If we continue to let this happen, we will be just like California, Illinois, New York, etc — we’re probably already there. And by the way, our county is just slightly behind our state government. With the economy as it is, and all we’ve been through, we still can raise property taxes, property valuations and try to cut services — services that were cut or scaled back already because we fell for what I believe was a scamdemic vaccine hoax. If you haven’t noticed, we, the Joe blow taxpayers, are on the short end of the stick again. Think before you vote next election. The Democratic Party is not the party of your parents or grandparents. It’s not the farmer labor party at all. It’s a bunch radical Marxists, America hating, environmental lunatics! And I haven’t even gotten to any of their radical social dystopian ideas. We need an awakening over the next couple years. Don’t listen to the mumbo jumbo, gaslighting these people spew. Pay attention to what they’re doing. And who the benefactors are. God bless our country and our leaders. We/they sure need it.

Doug Warner

Albert Lea