Tribune wins 11 awards at annual newspaper convention

Published 5:50 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

The November/December 2021 issue of Albert Lea Magazine took home first place in the contest.

BROOKLYN PARK — The Albert Lea Tribune took home 11 awards, including first place for Albert Lea Magazine and general reporting, Thursday night at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest convention in Brooklyn Park.

The contest recognized work between September 2021 and August 2022. The awards were for multi-day newspapers under 5,000 circulation.

The Tribune won first place in the Special Sections category for this section on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Albert Lea Magazine issue that took the honors was from November/December 2021, featuring a men’s fashion feature on the cover.

Other first-place awards included first place for special section for a 9/11 anniversary section and first place for classified advertising.

“This was a great way to show that we were all affected even if we were not at the attacked sites,” the judge wrote of the 9/11 section, which came out 20 years after the attacks.

Albert Lea firefighters battle a house fire at 116 W. Seventh St. in December 2021. One person was injured and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Regarding classified advertising, the judge wrote, “Top header is very clean and nice looking. Section heads are also easy to read. Overall layout is very sharp and all ads are lined up extremely well.”

Other awards included second place for news photo for Editor Sarah Stultz, taken at a fire on Seventh Street in Albert Lea in December 2021, and second place for local breaking news for Stultz’s coverage of the December 2021 tornado in Hartland.

Sarah Stultz won second place in the Local Breaking News category for her coverage following the December 2021 tornado in Hartland.

The reporter did a nice job of interviewing a variety of people and making sure to get a wide scope of reference on the disaster,” the judge wrote.

A second-place award was given for sports writer Tyler Julson’s story about five referees retiring after a combined 195 years of service.

The newspaper won third place for advertising excellence, sports reporting, website and general excellence.

The newspaper contest is held annually for both college and professional newspapers.

