Wilda Mae Solberg, age 91. Born July 13, 1931 in La Ray Township near the town of Smith’s Mill, at her parents home. She was the 4th of 11 children born to William and Louise (Schnepf) Krampitz. Wilda was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville and confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN.

Wilda lived many places growing up in rural Southern MN. First Smith’s Mill, then Wasioja, Manterville, Owatonna and finally Waseca, where she graduated high school in 1950. Her first job was as a live in aid for (Robert Hunter), who had Polio. She met Elvin Solberg while working at the Eat Shop Restaurant in Waseca.

Married January 24th, 1954 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waseca, to Elvin. They lived in Manchester on Elvin’s home farm where Wilda stayed until 2001 when smoke damage from a fire made the farmhouse impossible to live in. Wilda moved to Albert Lea in an apartment for several years. Later she moved to assisted living at Good Samaritan Society, then the nursing home there in 2018 until she passed away peacefully December 31st, 2022 of dementia.

Wilda was a member of the Manchester Lutheran Church since her marriage in 1954. She was a farm wife and mother to 5 sons; Peter, Daniel, Jerald, Lawrence and Lyle with a daughter Carolyn who died in infancy. Wilda loved caring for her family and was a very good cook and baker. Other interests included; crafts, furniture refinishing, bird watching and with much pride, flower gardening and arranging. Wilda’s flowers won awards at the fair and her flower displays were used at church and for special occasions for over 50 years. Wilda was also a good sewer and could draw beautiful sketches.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elvin, son Daniel, daughter Carolyn, brothers Kenneth, Milton, David and Orie, sisters Lenora Pressler, Marjorie Findlay and Elaine. Brothers in law Paul Solberg, James Hanson and Ray Christianson. Sisters in law Carol Jean Krampitz, Sylvia Krampitz and Nadine Solberg. Survivors include sons Pete (Colleen) Solberg, Jerry (Jolie) Solberg, Larry (Diane) Solberg, Lyle (Wanda) Solberg and daughter in law Linda Solberg. Grandchildren Jason (Kennita) Solberg, Nicole (Paul) Weigel, Chris (Stacy) Livingston, Quentin Livingston, Curtis Livingston, Lizette Holman, Jerral (Vanissa) Holman, David Riley, Lucreasha Bailey, Jamar Pankey, Anthony Pankey, Emily (Victor) Hernandez, Sara Ellerbusch, Jerrad Solberg, Zuriel Ortega-Ricke, Danielle Peterson, Dean Anderson and Brian Solberg. Also many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also survived by brother Martin (Avis) Krampitz and sisters Freida Christianson and Emogene Krampitz. Brother in law Charles Pressler and sister in law Lorraine Hanson and many nieces and nephews.

Wilda’s memorial service will be January 10th at Manchester Lutheran Church at 11am with visitation an hour prior. Internment following at Hartland Cemetery with lunch at Hartland Lutheran Church after.