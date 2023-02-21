James Julius Lenort, age 85, of Walters, MN, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by family at his home. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 at the funeral home. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Jim was born December 16, 1937 the son of Julius and Gertrude (Utzka) Lenort in Wells, MN. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Schmitt on February 11, 1961 in Wells, MN. To this union 5 children were born.

Jim attended the Catholic school in Wells, MN until he was needed to work on the farm. James worked a short time doing road construction before working for Streaters as a cabinet maker for 30 years. He was a wonderful woodworker and a creative handyman. He was an avid cribbage player and was a member of the Eagles in Albert Lea, MN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and shooting pool on a league with his son Galen. James took pride in his home and maintaining his property and enjoyed all the animals he had on the farm, peacocks, sheep, chickens, goats, rabbits, turkeys, horses, and a Shetland pony. He loved Rusty Wallace, NASCAR, and enjoyed going with his son Dunnell when he had singing engagements.

James was preceded in death by his parents, infant son James Charles in 1965, daughter-in-law Angie Lenort (2014), son-in-law Ken Wilson (2009), and his siblings Mary, Monica, Margaret, Ed, Mark, Dutch, Katie, Bernadette, Rose, and Bert.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette Lenort of Walters; 4 children: Dunnell Lenort of Twin Lakes, MN, Kerry (Tammy) Lenort of Lynd, MN, Galen (Kay) Lenort of Walters, Jackie Wilson (Darnell Anderson) of Waseca, MN; grandchildren: Kasey, Caleb, Jazlyn, Robbyn, and Austyn; brother Tom (Georgene) Lenort of Albert Lea, MN; sister-in-law Bernice Lenort of Wells, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins and their families; and his precious cat, Tubby.