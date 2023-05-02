LaMoyne Heidemann

LaMoyne passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at St, Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was born on March 7, 1934 in Albert Lea, MN. He was 89 years old.

He attended Alden-Conger School and graduated in 1952. He married Marjorie (Baumgartner) on October 9, 1954 at Concordia Pickeral Lake Church, where he was also baptized and confirmed. They spent 68 happy years together.

They made their life together farming and he was a dedicated farmer and retired in1998. After retiring, they spent many winters in Mission, Texas living at the Wagon City North Park.

One of his passions was to collect toy IH tractors and implements and proudly had them displayed in his home. He also restored three tractors that he had during his farming years and proudly displayed those at the Freeborn County Fair every year.

In 1967, he was awarded a plaque from the Albert Lea JCs for Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He served as a volunteer for 14 years on the Manchester Fire Department and many years on the Manchester Township Board.

LaMoyne enjoyed golfing and taking many fishing trips with family and friends. He was proud of the recognition he received from the Arcadian Bank that was printed in the local paper for his fishing achievements.

He was a member of the Oakview Golf Club, the Moose and Eagles where he enjoyed visiting with his many friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Marge and their 3 children. Vicki (Mitch) Evenson of Albert Lea, MN, James (Heidi) Heidemann of Hartland, MN and Debbie Heidemann of Manchester, MN.

Grandchildren Amanda (Steve) Watson, Michael Evenson, Kristina (Jesse) Flores, Jason (Gloria) Heidemann, Lindsey Heidemann, Holly (Eric) Carlson and Lee (Lorrie) Haines.

Great-grandchildren Axel Evenson, Justin Kiana and Drew and Logan. Jager, Gavin and Grace Heidemann, Ava Carlson and Emma Haines, step-great granddaughter Jazmine Hensche, his brother Jerry (Linda) Heideman along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore & Edna (Seberson) Heidemann, a daughter Katheryn in infancy and his sister Darlene Jarchow.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their great care and to all the family and friends who visited him there.

Blessed be his memory.

A funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake at 2pm. Sunday May 7, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home from 4-6pm and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Concordia Pickerel Lake Lutheran Cemetery after the service. Pastor Kristi Mitchell will be officiating.