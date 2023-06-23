Air quality alert extended another day

Published 6:32 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution through 9 p.m. Friday.

The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

