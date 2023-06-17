April Jeppson: Printer companies and treating people right Published 8:45 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

About two months ago, my current printer company informed me that I was eligible for a new printer. Our contract end date was approaching and they wanted to know if we’d like to upgrade our model. The monthly cost would remain the same, we’d get tied into another five-year lease and we would have a machine that was faster and produced better quality results. I figured this was a no-brainer.

Then another printer company reached out to me and wanted to give me their sales pitch. As much as I didn’t have time, I knew it was important to ensure we were getting a good deal. So I met with them, and within a week they sent me a quote that would save us about 40% each month. I was floored. I went back and asked them all the tough questions and looked for every possible area that they could sneak in those additional fees. Even after my investigation, I would still be saving thousands of dollars a year by switching to them. I was not prepared for this.

I was reporting my progress during a meeting, when not one but two board members referred me to another printer company. Now I had a third company that I needed to meet with and get prices from. Another week went by and another company sent me a quote that was substantially better than the contract I was currently in. Not only did this new business offer me a great price, but they actually explained some things to me in regards to areas where I could save even more money.

I went back and talked to my current service provider, explained the situation and gave them an opportunity to present their own proposal if they chose. They wanted the chance to fight for our business, so again I had to set aside time to meet and hear them out. After comparing all the different options, it was apparent that the third company had everyone beat in essentially all categories. It also didn’t hurt that their services were highly recommended by two local business owners.

I let everyone know what choice we made and started the process of ending one contract and starting another. All parties involved were super helpful during the research portion, but once our current company knew they were on their way out, all kindness went out as well. I couldn’t get an answer to emails. The cell number I was encouraged to text, was no longer responding. When I did finally get someone on the phone, I could instantly tell by their tone how annoyed they were to have to talk to me. I played it cool and pretended I was oblivious to them ghosting me and ultimately got my questions answered.

I learned a lot during this process in regards to contracts and printers. I learned even more by watching the people involved and how they handled everything. It’s easy to be nice when things are going well. It’s not as easy, however, when you’re not getting your way. I do understand that this is business, and these salespeople aren’t my friends. I’ve learned that maybe I see the world differently, but I’m OK with that. I’ve decided it’s important for me to do business with those that hold themselves to a higher standard.

“Your true character is most accurately measured by how you treat those who can do nothing for you.” — Mother Teresa

