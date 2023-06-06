Arden Bergland, 87 passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home at 2pm on Friday, June 9th, 2023, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Josh Enderson will be officiating.

Arden Bergland was born on July 15, 1935, in Lake Mills, Iowa to parents Nels and Agnes Bergland. At age 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps, and was deployed to Korea. He met Marlys Dempewolf, and married her on November 3, 1951. His great love of horses lead him to pursue a passion in trail rides and wagon trains. He would often be found on Saturdays shoeing, or breaking horses for the local community. He was known to take trips to Nashville, TN to partake in country music festivals. His patriotism was shown through his involvement in the local VFW, FOE, and even took an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Arden worked at Wilson’s as an engineer, and his love of things mechanical manifested itself in his 1930 Ford Model A, which he restored. But most important to him was being a proud parent to his children, and a proud granddad as well.

Arden is survived by his son Brent (Linda) Bergland and their daughter Amanda (Brandon Hansen) Bergland; his daughter Brenda Miller with her daughter Tanya Miller and her children Elijah, Ayannah, Morgan, and Chloe; son Josh (Brynn) Miller and their children Jaeger and Cashus. Sister-in-laws Ila Jean Loge, JoAnn Olson, Clarice Dempewolf, and many nieces and nephews.

Email newsletter signup

Arden is preceded in death by his wife Marlys (Dempewolf) Bergland; parents Nels and Agnes (Gulbertson) Bergland; brothers John, Marvin, Truman, Helmer, Ole and Wallace; sisters Wilma, Nettie, Thelma, Verna and Norma.