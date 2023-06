Birth announcement Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Hattie Lynn LaRay Klukow

Brandon and Jodi Klukow of rural Glenville announce the birth of a daughter, Hattie Lynn LaRay Klukow.

Hattie was born June 3, 2023, and joins sisters Kenadee and Ella Klukow.

She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches tall.

Grandparents are Greg and Rhonda Moen, Bridgett and Todd Coughlin, the late Jacqueline Jepson and the late Michael Klukow.