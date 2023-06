Sept. 13, 1943 – June 5, 2023

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – David Mullenbach, 79, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, June 5, in his home.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

www.bayviewfuneral.com