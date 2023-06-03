Eye for the Arts: Find some great entertainment this month Published 8:45 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Eye for the Arts by Glen Parsons

There’s lots of music in the air around downtown Albert Lea this month! Thursdays on Fountain concerts began their summer run on June 1 with the Community Band playing at Fountain Lake Park in downtown Albert Lea from 5:30-7 p.m. free of charge. The schedule includes: June 8, Eclipse, and June 15, Papa Greez. On June 22 will be Flashback and on June 29 will be Good Morning Bedlam. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy food from a food truck and a beverage from 112 on Broadway. It makes for a pleasant evening each week.

Starting June 15 through June 25 “Cinderella” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. This magical musical by Rogers and Hammerstein brings heartwarming songs, once performed by Julie Andrews, to our stage. Many of you will remember “Ten Minutes Ago,” “It’s Impossible, It’s Possible,” and “In My Own Little Corner,” which touched our hearts. Along with beautiful music, there’s plenty of fun and frolic with the stepmother and crazy stepsisters and all their antics. It’s a great family show for all ages. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 15,16,17,18, 21,22, 23, 24 and 25 with the Sunday, June 18 and 25 matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets you can call the box office at 507-377-4371 or go to actonbroadway.com for tickets.

Also downtown at the Albert Lea Art Center running through June 24 is Nicole M. Morrison’s gallery exhibition. Nicole wishes that her 42 colorful acrylic pieces will bring the viewer a sense of peace and calm. Art Center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Also happening at the Art Center on June 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. will be “The Art of Poetry” by Austin native Tim Brennen. He will talk about how to write and read poetry, and read some of his own work.

Eddie Cochran Days will be happening beginning on Wednesday with 1950s-60s Trivia at the 112 on Broadway at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Eclipse will be performing at Fountain Lake Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday, starting at about 3 p.m. is the cruise-in. Drivers can gather downtown on Broadway. At 7:30 p.m. the j.Bell & the Lazy Susan Band will perform at 112 on Broadway.

On Saturday starting at about 2:30 p.m. the car cruise will begin from downtown and go around the lake.

There will also be a yard sale at the Freeborn County Historical Museum and Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

The first Wind Down Wednesday of the summer will take place on Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be tons of kids activities, along with music by Ruthless Ruth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. there will be Pinewood Derby races with The Hive. And there will be over 25 food and artisan vendors.

Finally, this month, on Friday, June 30, on stage at the Marion Ross Theater we will be having an Elton John Tribute Band from Mankato perform. The artist is Garrett Steinberg, who is a grandson of Orrie and Niles Shoff, and a nephew of chiropractor and County Commissioner Chris Shoff. The theater has never had an Elton John on our stage before, so it should be a great new show for us!

I hope you find some fun experiences and great entertainment in the month of June right here in Albert Lea! Enjoy your summer!

Glen Parsons is an Albert Lea Community Theatre director and board member.