Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By Submitted

Deb Schatz, left, presents Barb Scheib with the basket of goodies she won in the June 14 drawing at the Albert Lea Farmers Market. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

