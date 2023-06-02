Lawrence Halling

Lawrence Robert Halling’s life ended in Rochester, Minnesota on May 11th, 2023, at the age of 94. Larry was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Shirley A. Bergerson. Larry was born on April 6, 1929, in San Francisco, California, the only child of Lloyd N. and Irene G. (Campen) Halling.

He and Shirley were united in marriage in 1977. They had known one another for several years while teaching at the same school in San Francisco. He and Shirley were annual visitors to Albert Lea for several months residing in Shirley’s Northside family home. In retirement, Larry kept busy pursuing his many interests, but he was always ready to stop what he was doing to talk about the family pets who owned him, or Shirley’s latest project.

He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota. According to his wishes, no service is planned. Larry would want that friends to remember him by sending a donation to their favorite charity.