Letter: DFL picnic approaching Published 8:30 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

One of my favorite things about summer is going on a picnic in a park with friends. I love the summer food, the sunshine, seeing old friends, meeting new people and having stimulating conversations. If you feel this way too, please join the Freeborn County DFL for our annual June Picnic in the Park.

The food will be delicious. You are invited to bring a dish to pass. Everything else will be provided.

The conversations will be fun! Democrats have a lot to celebrate after their historic legislative session.

Special speakers who have committed so far are: Hannah Goodeman from Fair Vote to explain ranked choice voting; State Auditor Julie Blaha to explain her job and how it affects us locally. Other speakers from the DFL are expected as well.

Please spread the word:

Freeborn County DFL Picnic

June 15

6 to 8 p.m.

Pioneer Park (100 E. Hawthorne) in Albert Lea

Please come and join us!

Julie Ackland

chair

Freeborn County DFL