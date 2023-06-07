Letter: What’s next in Minnesota? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

What happened to Minnesota? Minnesota was settled by people who took their responsibility and raised their families. They have been doing this for 165 years!

The new Minnesota under the Democrats is letting the government take care of your family. Free lunches for children who can easily pay for the lunch. Financial help with college expenses where before we all figured out how to pay for part of our kid’s college and our kids paid off the loans. What is next?

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville