New Richland man killed in crash on Highway 13 Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A New Richland man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Minnesota Highway 13 south of New Richland.

The man, identified as Scott Bernard Bolduan, 58, died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated a 2024 Volvo Tractor, driven by Darryn Turner Bullock, 35, of Dallas, North Carolina, was traveling northbound on Highway 13 south of State Highway 30 when the semi collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Bolduan, on the southbound shoulder.

The crash occurred at 11:07 a.m.

Bullock was taken to Owatonna Hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated Bolduan was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, New Richland Fire and Rescue and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.