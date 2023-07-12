Sarah Stultz: Seeing the best, and worst, as a reporter Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

In all my time here at the Tribune — almost 17 years — I have never covered events like the ones that happened last week in our community.

I was preparing to take half a day off on Thursday when my co-worker told me she had heard something on the police scanner that she thought was noteworthy.

We didn’t know it at the time, but it was about little 2-year-old Ahziyas Dampha, who about an hour later died from what the Ramsey Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled was a homicide.

At the time, we knew it didn’t sound good, but at first we weren’t sure if the events that were transpiring were in Albert Lea.

I left for the day and headed to my garden to do some weeding with the understanding that my co-workers would let me know if they heard any more. I checked in with my co-worker, my boss and others at our sister paper in Austin to see if they had heard anything.

As time passed and the day went on without any information, my stomach started sinking as I thought the worst.

Later that day, I spoke with Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson about the incident, and then the next day even more information was released.

It was then we found out that the small child had died from blunt force injuries, and prosecutors charged a man that had been left to care for him with the crime.

My heart hurt reading about some of the information police discovered and even more so for the family of little Azhiyas.

Just like that, this bright-eyed toddler with a big smile was now gone.

On Friday I found out that my friend — the one who had heard the initial call come over the scanner — actually knew the grandmother of this sweet boy when they grew up in Emmons.

She reached out to her to see if she would be willing to share about her grandson and the things he enjoyed.

She agreed, and on Friday afternoon we sat in the Tribune’s conference room and talked about this vibrant young child, the joy he brought to her life and the hole that was now in her heart.

We shared tears as we talked about him and also my own daughter, Sophie, who died seven years ago.

It was a difficult conversation to have, but I am so thankful she entrusted me with her story. We embraced in a hug as we left the conference room that day.

In the coming weeks, more about this case will undoubtedly come to the surface.

While I’m sure it will be difficult, I do take this responsibility seriously and give it my utmost dedication.

Thank you for trusting me with your stories and for allowing me into your hearts and homes.

Experiences like this one leave a lasting impression.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune.