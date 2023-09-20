Al Batt: I can no longer say this man is all his original parts

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Al

Tales from Exit 22 by Al Batt

My body’s check engine light came on.

Al Batt

Eventually, we become like our old car or aging house — fix, fix, fix.

I was taught to never sit until I was invited. That has led to uncomfortable times for me in waiting rooms, which stretched the concept of time.

But soon, a nurse held my hand with her two strong ones. I was lightheaded. The room was spinning. I had heart palpitations. You’d have thought I’d never had a splinter removed before.

It had been a swell day, somewhere between everything was nearly copacetic and it could be worse when life flipped the page. I’d inquired about a concern I had, telling my doctor I was asking for a friend. When medical professionals look under the hood via lab tests and proper poking and prodding (a physical examination cures the ticklish), they find things. I wanted to channel Mel Blanc and give Bugs Bunny the voice to say,

“What’s up, Doc?” They checked me from A to Z and learned I could use a new alphabet. I’d been trying to stay in the pink without going into the red, but I needed surgery. The doctor and his staff told me what they were going to do and assured me they’d stop before I ran out of insurance. I told them I was a screamer. Every side effect they mentioned sounded like the name of a heavy metal band.

I showed up for the operation wearing loose clothing that made me look as if I’d crawled out of a laundry basket. I’m a veteran of the scalpel.

Every scar is a battle won, yet I don’t know how to put on a gown correctly. I was in the shop for service and wasn’t worried. I know talented surgeons watch a YouTube video before each operation and put things back where they belong. The surgeon was in and out and I was out, then in and out. I was strapped to a spinning wheel during the procedure as a smiling knife thrower hurled razor-sharp blades my way. Not really.

Surgical repairs were performed. The surgeon took nothing out of me, he put something in. Therefore, on my body’s P&L statement, it was a profit. One moment, I was hooked up to enough tubes and cords that I resembled a bowl of spaghetti. The next moment, I was asked to rate my pain on Yelp and was assured I’d soon be up groaning and shuffling around like someone my age. I knew how the snail that had been mugged by a turtle felt. When questioned by the police, the snail couldn’t remember anything because it happened so fast.

At home, I stood by a window. It’s a backstage pass to the world of nature. Patients with a view of leafy trees outside their hospital windows healed faster and needed less pain medication than those with window views of a brick wall, according to a study in the journal Science. We don’t have a brick wall in our yard, so I looked at trees and basked in their restorative influence. The radio played The First Edition singing, “I tore my mind on a jagged sky. I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in.” The song is said to reflect a drug experience. Kenny Rogers, formerly of the New Christy Minstrels, was a part of the First Edition. The song was in the movie “The Big Lebowski.” It was music to listen to while the anesthesia wore off.

I turned off the radio and put on a Louis Prima CD. “Got a snap in my fingers. Got a rhythm in my walk. As the elephant say, I’m living in a great big way. Got a handful of nothing and I watch it like a hawk. Well, I’m doing OK. I’m living in a great big way.”

I’m thrilled I wasn’t reduced to rubble and I didn’t sneeze once during the week after surgery.

I’m not supposed to lift anything over 15 pounds for 6 weeks, so I carry a bathroom scale everywhere and weigh things I want to heft. The scale weighs only 2.5 pounds. Life is good.

What an amazing gift is another day.

Al Batt’s columns appear in the Tribune every Wednesday.

