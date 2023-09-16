Letter: Civil War Roundtable meeting next week Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The September Civil War Roundtable meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. Lanny Witter of Rochester will be the guest presenter. His topic will be “Custer and the Cavalry Action at East Cavalry Field at Gettysburg.” A drawing for a free book will be held at the close of the meeting. The event is free and open to the general public.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea