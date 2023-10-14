Area volleyball roundup

Published 7:33 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Tyler Julson

Albert Lea
Record: 5-12
Section: 1-4
Most recent: Loss at home against Rochester Mayo, 3-0
Up next: Saturday, on the road at Apple Valley tournament

Glenville-Emmons
Record: 3-17
Section: 3-16
Most recent: Loss at home against LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-0
Up next: TBD section game

Alden-Conger
Record: 17-3
Section: 6-0
Most recent: Win at home against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 3-0
Up next: Saturday on the road at Goodhue tournament

NRHEG
Record: 11-9
Section: 4-4
Most recent: Loss on the road against Kenyon-Wanamingo, 3-0
Up next: Monday on the road against Nicollet

