Area volleyball roundup Published 7:33 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Albert Lea

Record: 5-12

Section: 1-4

Most recent: Loss at home against Rochester Mayo, 3-0

Up next: Saturday, on the road at Apple Valley tournament

Glenville-Emmons

Record: 3-17

Section: 3-16

Most recent: Loss at home against LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-0

Up next: TBD section game

Alden-Conger

Record: 17-3

Section: 6-0

Most recent: Win at home against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 3-0

Up next: Saturday on the road at Goodhue tournament

NRHEG

Record: 11-9

Section: 4-4

Most recent: Loss on the road against Kenyon-Wanamingo, 3-0

Up next: Monday on the road against Nicollet