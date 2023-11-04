Letter: Thanks for support at book sale Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library recently held their fall book sale from Oct. 19 to 21. This was a highly attended and very successful event. All of us on the board would like to thank everyone from Albert Lea and the surrounding areas who came and purchased books. This year, a local veterans group picked up any unsold books and delivered them to the DAV in the Twin Cities. We are most grateful to these veterans and thank them for their participation. To all library personnel and board members, thank you for an outstanding job! Finally, a huge thank you to all of our book store volunteers who signed up to work at the sale! Hope to see you at the next book sale this coming spring.

Sue Erickson

board member