Letter: Civil War Roundtable approaching Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. Ben Mortensen will present with the interesting topic — Tramping Civil War Battlefields — Images from the past. Ben and wife, Deb, have traveled extensively visiting many Civil War sites. The topic should be enjoyable and educational for attendees.

This event is free and there will be a drawing for a free book or two.

Jim Munyer

Albert Lea