Letter: Civil War Roundtable approaching

Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. Ben Mortensen will present with the interesting topic — Tramping Civil War Battlefields — Images from the past. Ben and wife, Deb, have traveled extensively visiting many Civil War sites. The topic should be enjoyable and educational for attendees.

This event is free and there will be a drawing for a free book or two.

Jim Munyer
Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

More Opinion

Letter: All humans need somebody to listen

Pen to paper

Letter: Sick and Safe Time law will benefit part-time workers

Letter: Creating The Stables Supper Club Inc. and its early years

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections