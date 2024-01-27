Letter: Creating The Stables Supper Club Inc. and its early years Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

My late uncles, Robert (Bob) Blowers and Ronald (Ron) Siblerud, were among the four founders of The Stables Supper Club Inc. I am writing this letter to the editor to provide readers with some insights on what it took to create it and a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of its early years. I have very vivid, happy memories of what was commonly referred to as The Stables, beginning in childhood through young adulthood. I know many in my Baby Boom generation feel the same way as I do. Even if you were not yet born when The Stables was operational, I hope that my letter will be an inspiration to you in following your vision and doing the hard work needed for success.

At the time of signing the Articles of Incorporation for The Stables Supper Club, Inc. on Nov. 20, 1959, Bob was just 31 years old and Ron was just 30 years old. Neither of them had a business degree, or even a college degree of any sort. Nonetheless they, along with the two other incorporators, Warren Lenz and Robert Hoverson, founded the corporation with $1,000 in capital funding, which in 2023 dollars would have been approximately $10,471.

In 1959, both Bob and Ron had families with young children. When they signed the Articles of Incorporation, Roxanne Blowers was 6 years old, Brian Blowers and Cheryl Siblerud were 3 years old, and Rhonda Siblerud was only 1 month old. Yet, they were willing to undertake the significant risk involved in forming and building The Stables as a business. Adding to the challenge of building and operating The Stables, Bob and Ron Builders, my late uncles’ construction business, was planning and building single family houses around The Stables to create a housing subdivision.

Opening and operating The Stables in the early days involved sweat equity, and family members joined in the effort. For example, Inga Dahl, who was a mother-in-law to both Bob and Ron, came out of retirement (from working as a pastry and salad chef for the Hotel Albert for many years) to work in The Stables kitchen when it was launched. Another example would be Bob’s wife, Ilene, who contributed by working in the upstairs bottle club.

I do not believe that any of the four founders could have fully foreseen the extent of the positive impact The Stables would have on diners during the several decades to come. In short, The Stables was largely experienced as a country club, especially for those who could not otherwise belong to one. It was a setting where one could feel like the upper class and count on having excellent food served, including legendary meatballs as an appetizer. What a gift The Stables was to Albert Lea, and it was all because four men were willing to undertake the significant risk involved — then diligently did the hard work to build and operate it during the start-up years.

Shirley M. Nelson

Rochester