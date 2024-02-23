Elizabeth Katherine Skov, a beloved wife, dedicated teacher, and cherished matriarch, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2024, at the age of 83. She was born on July 18, 1940, to Clifford and Katherine (Norby) Larson in Osage, Iowa, and later settled in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Elizabeth’s life was marked by love and devotion. In November of 1967, she met her soulmate on a blind date. Their connection was immediate, leading to an engagement in March of 1968 and a joyous wedding on August 3rd of the same year. Their marriage, filled with patience, communication, and endless expressions of love, blossomed for 55 remarkable years, setting an inspiring example for all who knew them. They also enjoyed their many trips to Door County in Wisconsin.

A dedicated educator, Elizabeth found immense joy in teaching and shaping young minds. She brought her passion for learning to countless students, leaving a lasting impact on the educational community.

Elizabeth’s family was her pride and joy. She adored the time spent with her grandchildren, creating cherished memories that will be treasured for generations to come. Her love for photography and the thrill of hunting treasures at rummage sales were testaments to her adventurous spirit and creative soul.

Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Leverne; children, Lance (good friend Michelle Sorensen) Skov and Leann (Kevin) Rivers; grandchildren Kaitlynn (David Pontius), Christopher, and Matthew; granddogs Scooter, Charlie, Dill and Westley; in-laws; along with many nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Katherine Larson.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM; Pastor Eileen Woyen will officiate. Elizabeth’s family will greet guests at a visitation on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN, Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp in Story City, IA, or Rock Creek Lutheran Church in Osage, IA. We are grateful for the unwavering help and support we received from St. Croix Hospice; the staff were wonderful in the care of our mother.

Elizabeth’s kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love will forever resonate in the hearts of those she touched. May her legacy shine brightly as we remember the remarkable woman she was.