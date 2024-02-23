Peggy Paulson

Peggy Jean Paulson of Bradenton, Florida passed away on February 10, 2024 at the age of 74. After a courageous cancer battle, Peggy’s love and legacy will continue through her loved ones living their lives to the fullest.

Peggy was born and raised in Albert Lea, MN. After graduating and serving as homecoming queen and cheerleader at Albert Lea Central High School, Peggy married Steve and moved to Bradenton in 1970. She there raised her two boys, made many friends, worked as a waitress (Kissin’ Cousins) and Office Manager (Gulf Coast Periodicals). She then met her soul mate/husband, Dan Wylie. She was by his side in starting business for Dream RV in 1998 and continued until 2017. Dan and Peggy employed many and built a successful dealership and work family.

Family and friends in life truly brought great joy to Peggy. She cherished time with her loved ones and focused on helping so many. She had an uncanny ability to find positivity in her life and Peggy was always active in Jazzercise, Zumba, walking the Riverfront and attending all family events.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Cory (Kristie) Paulson and Chad (Stephanie) Paulson; grandchildren, Noah (Linda) Paulson, Holly, Preston and Parker Paulson; Brother, Greg (Barbara) Trytten, Sister, Georgia “Chickie” (Robert) Williams, Brother, Gary (Dana) Trytten, Niece, Robin (Jeff) Young. Also many nieces and nephews: Benta, Meredith, Kristin, Alicia, Dana, Brent, Gerrod, and Casey. Also great-nieces and great-nephews. Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Dan Wylie; Parents, Gordon (PaPa Gordy) & Ann (PaPa Ann) Trytten; and Sister, Karen Dorr.

A Celebration of Peggy will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or 1-800-805-5856.