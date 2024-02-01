Ted Laird

Published 3:47 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Submitted

Ted passed away January 25th, 2024. He was a wonderful father and husband. He loved his family very much and he was very loved by his family. He was gentle, kind and wise. He dedicated his life to service to other people. He was a social worker and worked at Freeborn County and Hennepin County for much of his career. He is survived by his wife, Linda Laird, his daughter Katie Cason (Marilyn Cason), Amy Laird, and his sister Christine Laird. He will be deeply missed by all.

