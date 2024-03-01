Berdena Larsen

Berdena (Dena) Larsen, 92, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on February 25, 2024, at St. Johns on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, with visitation one hour prior from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.

Dena was born on June 2, 1931 to Everet and Marie (Meindertsma) Heemsbergen, in a small town in Monroe County, Iowa. She was 1 of 8 children. She moved with her family to Hollandale when she was 16 years old.

Dena was a devoted wife to her late husband, Marvin Christenson, whom she married in 1949. Together, they raised four children; Jim, Jerry, Darrell and Donna.

Email newsletter signup

Dena remarried LeRoy (Rosy) Larsen on July, 19, 1980 in Austin, MN. Together they enjoyed the outdoors especially camping and fishing. They visited all the State Parks in Minnesota and their 2nd home was Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea where they enjoyed their family visiting and spending time around a campfire.

Dena was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed the simple things in life and was happiest surrounded by her family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was hosting Sunday afternoon gatherings at her house, where they would play board games especially Scrabble and enjoy each other’s company. She enjoyed playing Sequence with her sister, Gert. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles which she did up until a month prior to her passing.

Dena worked at Land O’Lakes for many years and retired when she was 59 years old. She enjoyed spending her retirement years with her loving husband LeRoy, and her family.

Dena was a doting grandmother to her 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, son Jim, granddaughter Baby Girl Hoyne, sister Gert, brothers; Gerrit, William, Marion, Marvin, Melvin, John; and step-son Terry.

Dena is survived by her sons; Jerry Christenson, Darrell (Eileen) Christenson, daughter: Donna (Clark) Hoyne and also Diane Christianson. As well as step-sons Ronny, Gary, Denny, Mike, and Steve. grandchildren: Jamie (Carla) Christenson, Cari (Jerry) Westphal, Blake (Hannah) Christenson, Dayna (Jake) Stier, Brent Christenson, and Travis Hoyne. great grandchildren: Hailey Christenson, Avery Christenson, Dominic Christenson, Brayden Stier, Brolin Stier, Brekken Stier, Acelynn Christenson, and McKenna Westphal. Dena cherished every moment she spent with them.

Dena was known for her warm smile, generous spirit, and willingness to help others. Dena will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and love will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Dena’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. John’s and their hospice care. Dena: mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be very sadly missed.