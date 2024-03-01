Dorothy Michaelis, age 98, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024. A memorial visitation will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home from 1 PM to 2 PM on Friday, March 8. A private family burial will take place afterward.

Dorothy Ann Michaelis was born June 6, 1925, in Sioux City, Iowa to P. Clarence and Nora (Gunverdahl) Westland. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. After graduating, she was employed at the Albert Lea Medical Center from 1944 to 1953 and again from 1963 to 1993 where she worked in the insurance department. From 1947 until 1974, she was married to Richard E. Michaelis. Together, the couple had one son, Steven R. Michaelis.

Dorothy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she served with the Mission Circle. She enjoyed reading and entertaining family and friends at her home. Her family and friends will remember her as being kind and generous to all she knew or met.

Dorothy is survived by her son Steven Michaelis; sister-in-law, Margo Westland; special friend Pam McClary; many nieces, nephews and good friends that she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her twin sister Doris (Jack) Kennelly; sister, Faye (Bill) Schilling; brother Ronald Westlund.

Memorials are preferred to Thorne Crest Senior Living Community or Grace Lutheran Church.