Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser (with video)
CLARKS GROVE — Mickey Nelson crosses the finish line Wednesday afternoon after walking 100 miles over the summer for his 100th birthday. Nelson set the goal in an effort to raise money for the Salvation Army Northern Division to be used for COVID-19 relief.
You Might Like
Woman wants new coffee shop to be ‘a hub of activity’
Business opening in downtown Lake Mills LAKE MILLS — Kelly Gau said Lake Mills has needed a coffee shop for... read more