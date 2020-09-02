Walking to end Alzheimer’s

September 1, 2020
The third annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Albert Lea took place on Saturday.
Read more
| Add your comment
Aug. 30 marked the 51-year anniversary of the date Clay Cameron set the Albert Lea High School record of 14:52 in the 3-mile run. Set ...
Read more
| Add your comment
Global pandemics are complicated and do not easily boil down into single-sentence explanations. That’s particularly true in a country that’s deeply divided and with a ...
Read more
| Add your comment
Melanie Nelson and Curt Aldrich, both of Glenville, were married Aug. 1, 2020, at their acreage surrounded by their immediate family. Their son-in-law, Brian Holmgren, ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020
read more