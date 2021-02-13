Albert Lea Anglers announce winners of Ice Bowl Tournament
The Albert Lea Anglers held their annual Ice Bowl Tournament over the weekend of Feb. 6-7.
Levi DenHerder won the stringer of 10 sunfish/bluegill division with a total of 83.75 inches.
Connor May won two categories. May won the stronger of five crappies division with a total of 54.25 inches, and won the stringer of five perch division with a total of 38 inches.
Each division also held a random drawing for its entrants. Trevor Lenort won the sunfish/bluegill division drawing, Lucas Ravenhorst won the crappie division drawing, and Jack Peterson won the perch division drawing.
