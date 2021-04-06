Anglers host Crappie-A-Thon
The Albert Lea Anglers fishing club recently held its Red Door Construction Crappie-A-Thon.
The contest challenged anglers to compile a stringer of three crappies, measuring total length to determine the winner.
By the end, there was not only a tie for first, but a tie for second as well. Tanner Conn and Sam McGill tied for first with a total of 31.75 inches, and Connor May and Curtis Parmenter tied for second with a total of 31.25 inches.
Evan Schroeder was chosen as the Scheels Angler of the Tournament.
Forty-eight Rapala folding rulers were also given out to participants of the tournament.
Scoreboard April 7
TONIGHT Men’s soccer: Club Leon vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1 MLB: Twins at Tigers, noon, Bally Sports... read more