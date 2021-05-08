Letter: Do you know anyone who makes over $400K a year?

Have you heard? President Biden wants to raise the taxes on anyone making over $400,000 a year. Do you know anyone who makes $400,000 a year? I don’t. If you are reading this letter then you don’t either. This being the case, why would anyone with any common sense be against it? When you hear those Republican politicians talk about it, they make it sound like Biden wants to raise the taxes on everyone. In their world, everyone they know makes over $400,000 a year. With this fact in mind why would anyone with common sense vote Republican? I have mentioned it several times that 40% of the American people will vote for a pig for president if you put a sign Republican in front of it — Trump being a good example. That means they only have to find 11% of weak-minded voters to vote on their side. Actually that 40% are just following the way their parents voted. So they aren’t really bad people. They are just being loyal to their parents. Their parents became Republicans due to President Eisenhower, who was a great president. There hasn’t been a good Republican president ever since. If they never get off that trickle-down idea their results will remain bad.

There have been a couple of letters to the editor lately that didn’t flatter me. One was trying to put the Democrats down in the same sewer as the Republicans. He wrote the same vomit twice in his letters. He must be trying to imitate Trump. Trump spieled for five years about Obama not being born in Hawaii. He didn’t get off that fake news until it was proven fake. Trump was on the impression that if you tell a lie often enough, it will become truth. There are still some weak-minded Republicans who still believe that to be true.

The other letter talked about me poking fun of those two kids that came over Trump’s wall. He said I was making fun of kids. Anyone with common sense knew I was making fun of Trump’s wall. I have been saying for years that you put up fences to keep livestock in or out not people. People know how to build ladders to get over that wall. Trump wanted to take money out of the Social Security program to pay for that wall. Mexico refused to pay for it like he wanted. We would have got stuck paying to take down that wall after it was considered useless. Now in closing, I just want you to remember I never said most of the things I said I said. And remember I said that. But remember this: I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea