Multiple N-K, Lake Mills athletes qualify for 2021 state track meet

A total of 15 events, 10 for Northwood-Kensett and five for Lake Mills, qualified for the 2021 state track and field meet at the district meet in Northwood Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings qualified six boys events and four girls events for the state meet, while the Bulldogs qualified three boys events and two girls events.

Northwood-Kensett senior Wyatt Willand qualified in four events, winning the wheelchair 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter races. Willand won the 100 with a time of 17.46, the 200 with a time of 30.92, the 400 with a time of 1:00.10, and the 800 with a time of 1:59.27.

Senior Josiah Kliment qualified in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 57.67.

Kliment was also part of the shuttle hurdle team that qualified, alongside Hayden Moore, Drake Tiedemann and Brandon Varner. The group came in third with a time of 1:06.23.

For the Lake Mills boys, the Bulldogs qualified three relays including the shuttle hurdle, the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×800-meter relay.

The shuttle hurdle team consists of Derek Eastvold, AJ Ramaker, Logan Bacon and Caleb Bacon. The 4×100 team consists of Eastvold, Caleb Bacon, Carson Eaton and Brady Hanson. The 4×800 team consists of Dalton Thorson, David Hugo, Aidan Johanson and Caleb Albert.

On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs qualified one relay and one individual event. Ella Stene was the lone individual qualifier, making it in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.41.

The 4×200-meter relay team also qualified for state.

The Northwood-Kensett girls qualified two relays and two individual events.

Carly Hengesteg qualified in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.38, and Bella Efflandt qualified in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:10.79.

The 4×100-meter relay and the shuttle hurdle also qualified for the Vikings.

The 2021 state meet is scheduled to start Thursday with Class 1A beginning in the afternoon.