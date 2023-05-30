Alden-Conger boys’ golf finishes 2nd in conference

The Alden-Conger boys’ golf team finished the season with a 20-4 record and placed second in the Valley Conference. Receiving All-Conference recognitions were, from left, Nick Korman, Honorable Mention All-Conference; Ryan Hintz, All-Conference; Wesley Ohl, Honorable Mention All-Conference; Parker Hintz, Honorable Mention All-Conference; Tyler Erickson, All-Conference; Ryker Erickson, All-Conference. Honorable mention recognition goes to the top 10 to 20 ranked golfers in the conference, while All-Conference must finish in the top 10. Provided