Minor injury reported in Albert Lea house fire Published 8:45 am Monday, June 5, 2023

An Albert Lea firefighter was treated for a minor injury at the scene of a house fire at 1316 S. Broadway Ave. early today.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were dispatched to the report of large fire in the area of South Broadway and Seventh Avenues at 12:18 a.m. Monday.

Law enforcement arrived in the area and determined the actual address was 1316 S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival, fire crews found the garage behind the house was on fire and spreading to the back of the house. Fire crews made entry into the home to search for any occupants. They found no one home and later determined the owner was out of town at the time of the fire. Firefighters extinguished the exterior and interior fires.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with damages estimated at $10,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.